SUV drives into crowd at Vancouver festival, several people killed — police

OTTAWA, April 27. /TASS/. Several people have been killed in the Canadian city of Vancouver as a result of a SUV driving into a crowd at a street festival, the city police reported.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. (03:00 a.m. GMT) tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," the Vancouver police wrote on the X social network.

The New York Post reported referring to a video from an eyewitness, the vehicle in question is a black SUV. The car has a crushed front hood, and has deployed airbags in the driver’s side window.