Fire breaks out in village in Kransoyarsk Region, areas reaches 900 square meters

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A fire has broken out in the village of Tayezhnoye in Krasnoyarsk Region, residential buildings are burning, the fire area is reaching 900 square meters, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The preliminary area of the fire is 900 square meters. Extinguishing is ongoing," the ministry said.

According to updated information from the ministry, eight buildings caught fire burning, including four residential buildings. Earlier, it was reported that ten residential buildings were on fire.