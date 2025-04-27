MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 235 servicemen in one day in the Battlegroup West responsibility area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup West improved their positions along the forward edge. They defeated formations of two mechanized, airmobile, assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and three territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Senkovo, Proletarskoye, Vyssheye Solenoye, Novy Mir, Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Uzlovaya in the Kharkov region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Ministry said.

In the Battlegroup West responsibility area, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost two combat armored vehicles, six cars and four field artillery guns. A US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station and eight ammunition depots were destroyed.