Israeli army kills at least 40 Palestinians in Gaza over day — TV

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. At least 40 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli troops continue to shell the Gaza Strip, killing at least 40 Palestinians on Saturday, the TV channel pointed out. Aid agencies are extremely concerned about the threat of a full-scale famine in the enclave amid the Israeli blockade, Al Jazeera emphasized.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.