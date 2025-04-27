LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have come close to the settlement of Doroshovka in the Kharkov region, the command of the Ukrainian armed forces is sending additional troops and resources in an attempt to stabilize the situation, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants are constantly, regularly sending forces and resources to Doroshovka. Our servicemen are already on the approaches to this settlement, the enemy is trying to stabilize the situation on this section of the front," he said.

The expert added that the Russian army is also fighting seriously near neighboring settlement of Zapadny.