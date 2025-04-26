{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Death toll in blast in Iranian port climbs

"The number of fatalities in the blast has climbed to five," Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a local disaster management official, said
© Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/IRNA/WANA via REUTERS

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. The number of fatalities of an explosion at the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran has risen to five, Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a local disaster management official, said.

"The number of fatalities in the blast has climbed to five," he told the IRIB TV channel. "The number of casualties continues to grow but many quickly leave medical facilities [having received aid]," the official added.

According to him, currently the situation is under control with all services engaged. Several helicopters were dispatched from neighboring provinces to extinguish the blaze.

A major explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port in the Persian Gulf on Saturday morning. According to the latest data, about 700 people were injured in the blast. Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has arrived at the scene. The official cause of the explosion has not yet been named.

Death toll in blast in Iranian port climbs to eight, over 750 injured
"The rescue and law enforcement agencies are on site and we hope that the situation will be under complete control in a matter of hours," Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said
Houthis report drone strike on Ashkelon, Tel Aviv
"Yemen’s unmanned system forces have carried out two military operations using drones," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Russia scales up domestic production in response to reduced trade with Europe — IMF
The Russian economy is expected to see "a quite sharp slowdown this year from last year's growth," Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund Alfred Kammer said
Special flight from US arrives at Vnukovo Airport
There are no regular flights between the two countries
High-ranking Russian Orthodox church delegation expected to attend Pope’s funeral — church
The Vatican said the pope died earlier on Monday
Russia needs to develop domestic production of rare earth metals — top security official
Sergey Shoigu underscored the importance of creating backup production facilities, given the threats that emerged during the special military operation
Former US official doubts that Zelensky will take chance for peace in Ukraine
Colin Powell said that Vladimir Zelensky should "call elections for a date certain in the not too distant future, and become the savior of what remains of an independent and neutral country in the heart of a new Europe ready to build with Russia a new security architecture for Eurasia"
US, Iran clash over uranium enrichment, missile program at talks — newspaper
The Wall Street Journal calls this issue 'the main sticking point in the current talks'
Lengthy period of tough monetary policy needed to reduce inflation — Bank of Russia
Further action of the Central Bank will depend on the pace of inflation to slow down, the regulator said
Russian forces move forward in Gornal after wedging in Ukrainian defenses — officer
According to the regiment commander with the call sign Apostol, Gornal is the last settlement in the Kursk Region that is being held by Ukraine
Trump slams demands to return Crimea to Ukraine as ‘ridiculous’
US president commented on The New York Times article, in which the authors adhered to pro-Ukrainian rhetoric
Sending peacekeepers to historical Russian lands may lead to WWIII, Shoigu warns
According to Sergey Shoigu, rather, the notion of `peacekeepers’ conceals the pursuit of control over Ukraine and its mineral resources
Trump demands free passage through Panama, Suez Canals for US ships
US President said that 'those canals would not exist without the United States of America'
Trump says most points on Ukraine deal agreed to
According to the US president, sides need to meet "at very high levels"
Uncertainty in global economy was key topic of IMF, WB spring session
The IMF also lowered its outlook for global economic growth from 3.3% to 2.8% in 2025
Russian army putting serious pressure on Ukrainian troops new Loknya in Sumy region
Overall Russian troops "have slightly advanced" in this section of the frontline, Marochko added
Ukraine loses up to 305 troops in responsibility area of Battlegroup South in 24 hours
The enemy also lost eight armored combat vehicles, including HMMWV, nine cars, six field branch artillery weapons, including three Western-produced, with two electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots destroyed, Tretyakov added
Key rate as 'prescription drug' to fight inflation — Central Bank
TASS has collected key statements of the Central Bank chief
US special flight from Moscow arrives in Oman — airport
The aircraft en route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on the morning of April 25
Israel’s actions in Syria undermine regional security — top Syrian diplomat
"We have repeatedly stressed that Syria will be no threat to any country, including Israel," Asaad Hassan al-Shibani emphasized
Pollster says 13% of Ukrainians plan to leave country within six months
Ukrainians usually choose to move to Germany or Poland
Russian forces wipe out deployment site of elite Ukrainian UAV unit
The strike destroyed a large number of the Ukrainian army’s personnel together with special equipment and explosives, the defense source said
Former UN Human Rights Council expert says Ukraine has no right to Crimea
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas noted that 'this Russian territory came in 1955 to Ukraine by decision of Khrushchev'
Brussels wants ‘toxic’ von der Leyen to resign — magazine
According to Die Weltwoche, the resignation of the European Commission chief could "unblock many processes" in the EU
New Russia-US arms race already in progress — Academy of Sciences
Fyodor Voytolovsky, Director of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, emphasized that Russia remains either the second or an equal first in terms of nuclear capabilities
Investments growth rate in Russian economy to gear down — Central Bank
The investment activity in Russia are now close to high levels of the last year, the head of the regulator said
Leader of Georgia’s ruling party Garibashvili says quits politics
According to the former Georgian Prime Minister, he fulfilled his role by holding various positions in the government and the party and sees no need to stay in the party and in politics in general
High-level talks between US, Iran slated for May 3 — Omani foreign minister
"US Iran talks today identified a shared aspiration to reach agreement based on mutual respect and enduring commitments," Badr Albusaidi said
Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin
The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, the Russian President said
Ukraine masses up troops, vehicles in village close to Russia’s Belgorod Region — official
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, Ukraine is also busy assembling various military equipment
Ukrainian army loses up to 405 troops in responsibility area of Battlegroup Center
Alexander Savchuk said that battlegroup Center continues carrying out military tasks in the area of the special military operation
Trump says meeting with Zelensky in Rome 'possible'
Before leaving for Italy to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the US president said that he would "meet with a lot of the foreign leaders"
EU boost Russian pipe gas, LNG purchases by 40% in 2M 2025
EU member-countries paid 832 mln euro for Russian LNG in February 2025
Bitcoin price exceeds $95,000 for first time since February 24
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology
Britain may resort to provocations against Russia in any country — intel chief
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said earlier in an interview with TASS that the latest publications in Western newspapers indicated that Great Britain was conducting undeclared hostile actions against Russia
Lavrov hears 'whispers' from French about mending ties
The Russian foreign minister criticized what he described as a "false and crude primitive explanation" of the Ukraine conflict being promoted in French society
Putin-Witkoff meeting ends after lasting three hours
The previous encounter took place in St. Petersburg on April 11 and lasted for more than four hours
Ukrainian troops fleeing positions near Bogatyr in Donetsk region — defense source
Battles have begun at approaches to that community, the defense source added
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Kiev’s forces left without logistics in Gornal in Kursk Region — Akhmat commander
The Ukrainian military is close to relinquishing its positions in Gornal, the Akhmat commander said
Russia unlikely to shun current partners in East, West if ties with US warm — analyst
Fyodor Voitolovsky said that Russia will definitely not downgrade relations with the countries of the global South and East if Moscow’s relations with Washington improve
Zelensky seeks to deceive Trump, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova also stressed that Zelensky 'is now also eliminating his own fellow citizens who live in the rest of Ukraine'
Reopening of Nord Stream pipeline depends on Germany’s political will — Russian ambassador
According to Sergey Nechayev, the German coastal town of Lubmin had everything in place to start getting gas
US again blocked restart of WTO Appellate Body’s work
The US advanced arguments that there is a need for a fundamental reform for the system of settling disputes in the organizations
Trump says Witkoff had good meeting
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin had received Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys up to 175 Ukrainian troops, T-64 tank in 24 hours
The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of groups of a mechanized and a jaeger brigades of Ukraine’s assault regime near Bogatyr, Volnoye Pole, Otradnoye, Malinovka, Zelyonoye Pole, Alekseyevka, Yablokovo, and Zelyony Kut, Gordeyev added
Flight from US that arrived in Moscow on Friday morning leaves Russian airspace
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin
Death toll in blast in Iranian port climbs to eight, over 750 injured
"The rescue and law enforcement agencies are on site and we hope that the situation will be under complete control in a matter of hours," Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said
French general predicts Russia will be through with special military op by Christmas
The French military expert confidently stated that Russia will continue its operations not only until it fully liberates the four federal regions but may even advance as far as Odessa
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
Houthis report delivering strikes on USS Harry Truman
US aircraft carrier was attacked in the northern part of the Red Sea
Europe, Ukraine push back against some US peace settlement terms — Reuters
According to the agency, primary disagreements between the US’ suggestions on the one hand and Europe and Ukraine’s proposals on the other, "are over the sequencing for resolving questions over territory, the lifting of sanctions on Russia, security guarantees and the size of Ukraine's military"
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Kursk — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost over 75,000 troops and more than 400 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk Region
Press review: Europe, Ukraine undermine US peace plan and Washington seeks return to Libya
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 24th
Trump comments on killing of senior Russian army officer
Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion on Friday morning
Trump administration lays out roadmap to streamline tariff talks with 18 countries — WSJ
US officials expects agreements on reciprocal tariffs to be reached by July 8
Press review: Russia, Oman discuss key issues as US may probe Ukrainian war crimes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 23rd
Russia ready for talks with Kiev without any preconditions, Putin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that earlier, "Putin repeatedly stated this"
Russian Foreign Ministry cites Kiev's link to killed Russian general
"If the investigation confirms that Ukraine is behind this, it will again demonstrate to the international community the barbaric and treacherous nature of the Kiev regime," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Three Russian sailors injured in US strikes on Yemen's Ras Isa port — Houthis
Russian citizens were hospitalized
Kiev detains 52 Kursk Region residents in violation of international norms — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova said that they were forcibly relocated by Ukrainian troops
Funeral ceremony begins in St. Peter’s Square to pay last respects to Pope Francis
The funeral of the first Latin American pope is being attended by over 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and governments and also leaders of the European Union, according to the data of the Holy See’s press office
Russia being polite, never discusses details of talks in public as Zelensky does — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, Moscow is making and considering serious proposals on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
FSB detains suspect in murder of Russian general Moskalik
Agent of Ukrainian special services Ignat Kuzin born in 1983 with a Ukrainian residence permit was detained
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Russian foreign intelligence chief says that Moldovan leader is indeed 'playing with fire'
Sergey Naryshkin commented on the situation with Gagauzia's head Evghenia Gutsul and other politicians
US negotiating with Iran at highest levels, Tehran wants to make deal — Trump
According to the US president, he is 'much rather have a deal than the other alternative that would be good for humanity'
FACTBOX: Senior Russian military officer killed in explosion near Moscow
The person is Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Investigative Committee said
Russian army conducting attacks in five directions at once in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that there is 'major combat clashes are underway'
Syrians from Latakia, Tartus take shelter from violence at Russian base — Moscow’s envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia urges the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs "to pay special attention to the humanitarian situation in these regions"
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields, ammo depots over past day
Russian air defense forces destroyed 236 Ukrainian UAVs and eight JDAM smart bombs over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Trump says Washington 'ripped off' by allies
The US leader cited the European Union as an example, stressing that the union's relations with the United States are unfair, because Washington is losing about $300 billion from trade imbalances
Monument to Big Three Allied leaders installed in Crimea
The huge statue is the work of the famous Georgian-born sculptor Zurab Tsereteli
Russia’s military chief reports on complete liberation of Kursk Region
The Kiev regime lost more than 76,000 troops in its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Valery Gerasimov said
Kremlin spokesman describes US envoy Witkoff’s visit to Russia as shuttle diplomacy
According to Dmitry Peskov, "it is about mediation efforts that the United States is making"
Press review: Vatican adjusts after Pope’s death as Moscow eyes Afghan projects post-ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 22nd
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Macron only wastes his breath by declaring Kiev's readiness for full ceasefire — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that Vladimir Zelensky failed in the two previous ceasefires
Movie icon Oliver Stone, ex-CIA officer to take part in Russian educational marathon
The marathon, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, will be held on April 28-30
Putin to decide makeup of delegation to be sent to Pope’s funeral — Lavrov
"This is a decision for the president, and I am sure that you will be informed about it very soon," the Russian foreign minister said
Battlegroup West destroys Starlink satellite station, 40 UAV control centers in 24 hours
The artillery units also destroyed four artillery weapons, including two Western-made, and ten mortar squads, Bigma added
Ukraine submits peace terms to US, ready to trade land for security guarantees — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian plan consists of five points, the first of which concerns renouncing its claims to Crimea and the regions that became part of Russia after the start of the special military operation
Trump holds brief meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Vatican — media
The funeral of Pope Francis has brought together 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and governments and the EU leaders
Drone attack repelled in Russia's Rostov Region — interim governor
According to Yury Slyusar, no one was hurt
Ukraine loses over 76,500 troops during incursion in Kursk area
Overall, during military actions in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces have also lost 412 tanks, 341 infantry fighting vehicles, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Trump to meet with Meloni, Starmer, Zelensky in Rome — media
Trump’s stay in the Italian capital is limited by 15 hours
Russia’s revised nuclear doctrine contains provisions on potential response to West
"This doctrine is available to the public," Dmitry Peskov said
Third round of indirect talks between US, Iran concludes in Oman — Iranian state TV
According to the Omani Foreign Ministry, the talks between the US and Iran will continue next week with another high-level meeting slated for May 3
Putin-Witkoff talks see progress made — Putin’s envoy
The meeting between the Russian president and the US special envoy lasted three hours
Direct impact of US tariffs on Russia is minimal — Central Bank chief
According to Elvira Nabiullina, Russian exports to the US are insignificant
Putin, Trump won’t issue joint Elbe Meeting statement — Kremlin
The Kremlin said earlier on Friday it is symbolic that the latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff happened on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Elbe meeting
Battlegroup Dnepr destroys up to 90 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours
Roman Kodryan said that Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on groups of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army near Zaporozhye, Pavlovka, Novodanilovka, Ponyatovka, and Antonovka
Large-scale glitch hits Ukraine’s banking system — media
Users across Ukraine are complaining that they cannot pay with bank cards in stores, on transport and in the taxi service
Deteriorating situation along entire front, Ukrainian General Staff reports
The Ukrainian news outlet reported explosions in the Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Odessa, Rovno, Sumy, Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, and Chernovtsy regions on Monday night
Russia delivers batch of wheat to Syria first time under new power — source
The Pola Marina vessel supplied 6,600 tons of wheat to the Syrian port of Latakia on Sunday, April 20
Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminates over 60 troops in Belgorod area
Yaroslav Yakimkin said that in the Belgorod area, units of Battlegroup North inflicted damage on groups of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Yablonovka, Yunakovka, and Petrushevka of the Sumy region
Kiev says received no US warnings of withdrawal from peace process
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Paris that US President Donald Trump may abandon efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine if no progress is made soon
Kiev may resort to terror attacks with use of biopathogens — Shoigu
According to the official, "the Ukrainian special services are actively seeking those supporting pro-Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi groups"
