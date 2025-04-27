Kiev tries to hold Chasov Yar for its reputation in Ukraine talks — expert

LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces in the coming weeks will try by all means to keep control over Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic for its reputation in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"I assume that the Ukrainian command is trying to hold on to Chasov Yar by all means. At least for the next two to three weeks, when the results of the negotiations will be clear. Chasov Yar is one of the settlements that Ukrainian troops must hold in order not to completely lose their country’s reputation in the negotiation process," he said.

Earlier, the UK government said that talks on a peace settlement in Ukraine at the level of foreign ministers, which were to be held in London on April 23, had been postponed and that the meeting would be held at the level of official representatives. According to The Daily Telegraph, the United States was to present in London a seven-point plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, including the US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Vladimir Zelensky rejected this possibility the day before, and then, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio refused to travel to the UK, The New York Times reported. It was noted that the US side at the meeting would be represented by US presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. In this connection, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany and Ukraine also refused to attend the meeting in London.