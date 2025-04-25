Flight from US that arrived in Moscow on Friday morning leaves Russian airspace

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The special flight from the US that arrived in Moscow on Friday morning has left Russian airspace, a source from the Riga Flight Information Area air traffic control service told TASS.

"The flight entered our airspace at 7:06 p.m. local time (4:06 p.m. GMT) and was received by our air traffic control," the source said, without specifying where the flight would head after leaving Latvian airspace.

A Bombardier corporate jet en route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on the morning of April 25. Later reports said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the conversation lasted three hours and was "constructive and quite useful."

This was the second meeting between Putin and Witkoff in the past two weeks and the fourth one since the beginning of the year. Their previous meeting took place in St. Petersburg on April 11 and lasted over four hours.