Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Kursk — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected Battlegroup Kursk, hearing reports by commanders.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov chaired a meeting at Battlegroup Kursk’s command post, where he also heard reports by commanders on the current situation and the battlegroup's operations to eliminate the enemy troops that invaded the Kursk Region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost over 75,000 troops and more than 400 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk Region.