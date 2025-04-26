MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed a Starlink satellite station, and 40 UAV control centers of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"In 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 240 troops, nine pickups, and five robotized platforms <…>. Moreover, 40 UAV control centers, a Starlink satellite station, and two field ammunition depots of the enemy were eliminated," he said.

The artillery units also destroyed four artillery weapons, including two Western-made, and ten mortar squads, Bigma added.

"[Units] inflicted damage on troops and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territorial defense brigades near Karpovka, Zelyonaya Dolina, Novomir, Redkodub, Kupyansk, and Yampole," he said.