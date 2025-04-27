Death toll from explosion at Iranian port rises to 28

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. The death toll from the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in southern Iran has risen to 28, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhossein Kolivand reported.

"At the moment, 190 victims have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, 28 people have died," he said as quoted in the Telegram channel of the government of the Islamic Republic.

Some victims who needed additional assistance were taken to Tehran, Kolivand added.

As the head of the Iranian Red Crescent noted, the issue of providing psychological assistance and rehabilitation is more on the agenda.

On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf. According to the latest data, almost 1,400 people were injured. The cause of the explosion was not officially announced.