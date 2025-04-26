Kiev’s forces left without logistics in Gornal in Kursk Region — Akhmat commander

KURSK, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops holding positions in the settlement of Gornal in the Kursk Region have been cut off logistics supplies, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Saturday.

"Offensive operations are underway in Gornal today. The enemy has already lost logistics possibilities and has no capability either to deliver supplies or rotate troops. It is trying with its last strength to hold on to what it has got there in that frontline sector," Alaudinov said.

The Ukrainian military is close to relinquishing its positions in Gornal, the Akhmat commander said.

"I believe that the issue with Gornal will be closed in the coming days," he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on April 22 that Russian troops had liberated the Gornal St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery. The Ukrainian military lost more than 200 personnel during the battles in Gornal, it added.

Russian defense circles told TASS on April 24 that fierce battles were raging in Gornal. The Ukrainian military attempted to bring several assault groups on armored vehicles into that settlement but they were destroyed by Russian forces.