Russia ready for talks with Kiev without any preconditions, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed Moscow’s readiness for negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, replying to a question on the matter.

"During yesterday’s conversation with Trump’s envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov reiterated that earlier, "Putin repeatedly stated this."

On Friday, a fourth meeting between the Russian president and the US special presidential envoy since the beginning of the year took place. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that their conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful.".