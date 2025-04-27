DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian defense is collapsing along the entire front line, Igor Kimakovsky, aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

"The liberation of the Kursk Region shows that the Ukrainian troops no longer have the strength to hold all directions in their defensive and counter-offensive operations. The front collapses on the Donetsk direction, on the Kupyansk direction, on the Belgorod direction. The Kursk Region has been liberated," Kimakovsky said.

He also emphasized the symbolism of the liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian units on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian military. A massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. The complete mopping-up of the territory lasted 264 days. According to Putin, the complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions of the Russian troops in other important areas of the front and "brings closer the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime." The Russian president congratulated and thanked the servicemen of the military units that took part in the liberation of the region.