Humanitarian aid convoy from Dagestan comes under attack in border area

MAKHACHKALA, December 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked a Russian humanitarian aid convoy from Dagestan in a border area, killing three people, Sergey Melikov, leader of the North Caucasus region, said.

"I have received tragic news from the border: a humanitarian aid convoy from Dagestan came under enemy fire. Unfortunately, there were fatalities. Magomednabi Gadzhiyev, head of the Shamilsky District from where the convoy departed, and two members of the Self-Defense public organization, were killed. Another social activist was taken to the hospital with injuries," Melikov wrote on Telegram.

"Efforts are underway to establish all circumstances of the incident. We know that two trucks were carrying humanitarian aid. One of them had to stop along the way for repairs, which saved some people’s lives. Another GAZelle vehicle and a car were attacked by drones. We definitely will have to figure out how the trip was organized, whether security requirements were taken into account, and if the route was agreed upon. However, what we know for sure is that our fellow countrymen had the best of intentions and risked their lives to deliver aid from common people to our troops, including food, engineering tools, letters from children that our defenders always look forward to receiving, and many other things," Melikov added.

The regional leader expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed.