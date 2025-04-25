Kiev says received no US warnings of withdrawal from peace process

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Kiev has not received any official communication from the United States regarding Washington’s possible withdrawal from the Ukraine peace process, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tykhy said at a briefing.

"We have not received any official diplomatic information, letters, or notes. We have neither got any official letters stating preparations for withdrawal from the peace process via private channels as of now," the Ukrainian UNN news agency quoted Tykhy as saying.

He added that Kiev views recent public remarks from the United States, including those by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as part of a broader effort. "We consider these statements to be part of a communication strategy through which the US side wants to boost and accelerate the process," he said.

Earlier, Rubio told reporters in Paris that US President Donald Trump may abandon efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine if no progress is made soon. On April 24, Trump told reporters that he may raise the issue of potentially ending US involvement in Ukraine peace efforts and military assistance to Kiev within two weeks. However, he expressed hope that a deal could still be reached.