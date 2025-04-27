More than 1,100 people injured in explosion at Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee — government

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the explosion at the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee has reached 1,139, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

"The situation at the port of Shahid Rajaee is under control. <…> There are 1,139 people in medical facilities. Some of them were transported to Shiraz and Lorestan by air," she wrote on the social network X.

On Saturday morning, a powerful explosion occurred in Iran's Shahid Rajaee port on the Persian Gulf coast. Earlier, Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, director of Hormozgan province's crisis management organisation, said that 25 people were killed and 800 were injured in the incident.

The cause of the explosion was not officially announced. According to The New York Times, sodium perchlorate, which is used in solid rocket fuel, may have detonated in the port.