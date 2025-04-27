MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command adds its troops to the lists of missing persons in the Sumy area almost immediately after they are sent to positions, security forces told TASS.

"Today, the majority of Ukrainian servicemen are entered in the lists of missing persons [by the command due to heavy losses] almost immediately after being sent to the positions [in the Sumy area]. Attempts by relatives to learn at least some truth about the fate of their loved ones often cause a frankly boorish reaction from representatives of the brigade," the source said, pointing out that relatives of Ukrainian servicemen address such questions to Russian security forces via a Telegram bot.

The most widespread problem that relatives of Ukrainian servicemen talk about is the inhuman treatment of subordinates and their relatives, he added.

"Most people who contact us tell the traditional story for most Ukrainian men: evaded mobilization, caught despite all the diseases, mobilized and sent to positions without any training. Days, weeks or several months later, their loved ones stopped contacting them and joined the endless lists of missing persons. Against this background, the relatives of Ukrainian servicemen are not very concerned about such trifles as constant fees in brigades and cases of beating of soldiers," the source said.

According to law enforcement agencies, tens of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen are considered missing in the Kursk Region.