Houthis report delivering strikes on USS Harry Truman

DUBAI, April 26. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have delivered a drone strike on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"In response to continued daily US aggression against our country, aerial and naval forces conducted a joint operation against enemy military ships, led by the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. They were attacked in the northern part of the Red Sea with several unmanned aerial vehicles," he said in a broadcast by Al Masirah TV channel.

The official also reported that the rebels are ready "to reciprocate US’ escalation." "Military operations in the Red and Arabian seas will continue until aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," he added.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation.