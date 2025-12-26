US combat drones attack Nigeria’s Sokoto State — TV

HARARE, December 26. /TASS/. Tangaza and Tambuwan areas in Nigeria’s northeastern Sokoto State were attacked by US combat drones, the Nigerian Arise television channel reported, citing local residents.

The TV channel’s correspondent reported from the village of Jabo earlier that following US President Donald Trump’s statement on strikes on terrorist targets in Nigeria, the area came under bombardments. After that, the area was attacked by unidentified objects looking like planes. The locals are in panic.

However, according to the TV channel’s security sources, no airstrikes were reported from another area in the State of Sokoto, which has been terrified by gangs for a long time.

According to the Punch newspaper, a missile strike targeted the village of Offa in Kwara State some 500 kilometers from Sokoto. A security specialist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that the US used Tomahawk missiles to attack Nigeria. Twelve such missiles were launched from a US warship in the Gulf of Guinea, he said.

Earlier on December 26, US President Donald Trump announced a strike against Islamic States (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants in Nigeria. Following this, Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Information Services for the Nigerian Ministry of Defense, stated that the operation was conducted by the Nigerian armed forces in coordination with the United States, based on shared intelligence. In a statement, Nigerian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kimiebi Ebiemfa emphasized that Nigeria "engages in strategic cooperation with the United States in intelligence sharing and other collaborative measures, in full compliance with international law.".