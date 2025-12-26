Russian car market to decline by 19% in 2025 — first deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Sales of new motor vehicles in all segments will plunge in Russia by 19% to about 1.45 mln units as of the end of 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"Speaking about the market at large, the decline by 19% occurred overall. The market volume is about 1.45 mln vehicles, this is across all segments. In particular, it is 1.27 mln automobiles for the cars; the decline is slightly lower, about 16%, he said.

According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, sales of new cars in Russia amounted to 1.34 mln, which is 21% lower than in the like period of the last year.