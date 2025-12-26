Belarus will judge US security policy by concrete actions — defense ministry official

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Belarus will judge about the United States’ security policy by its concrete steps, Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Army and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko said, commenting on the United States’ new national security strategy.

"Ancient wise men said that words mean nothing. Actions speak louder than words. Undoubtedly, there have been signs in US strategy of a reduction in aggressive rhetoric and conflict potential, and of opposition to Europe. But this does not mean that subsequent actions will lead to us now clapping our hands and shouting that everything has changed," he told the ONT television channel.

He drew attention to the fact that the United States has demanded that its NATO allies increase their defense spending to 5% of the GDP. "They did not look at reducing or dissolving NATO. And where are they going to expand eastward? Now, they can only expand to the south or in the Far East, establishing other associations or unions," he explained.

According to Muraveiko, Minsk will keep a close eye on Washington’s actions in this sphere. "We view [the strategy] as a positive signal but in our decisions actions we will be guided solely by practical steps that ensure our security, development and operation in the system of coordinates of international relations," he noted.

The updated US National Security Strategy, released on December 5, in particular says that Europe "will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less" as it is on the verge of "civilizational erasure" due to low fertility, massive immigration, regulatory paralysis, and the loss of cultural identity. According to the document, some of the European countries will be unlikely to posses an economic and military potential to remain Washington’s reliable allies.