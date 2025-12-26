Senior Russian diplomat rejects deadlines for resolving Ukraine conflict as inappropriate

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. It would be inappropriate to say exactly when the Ukraine conflict may be resolved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No artificial deadlines will help here. Deadlines of nine days or 90 days, or whatever deadlines - they do not help real work," the senior Russian diplomat said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on Rossiya-1 television channel as he called for "focusing on the essence of the issue."

"There is full readiness [for that] on our side and we expect a similar approach from our opponents," he explained.

Ryabkov noted that some were discussing certain timeframes out of demagogy, alleging that Russia could put an end to this conflict "as early as tomorrow." He dismissed such rhetoric as despicable arguing that it "totally annihilates everything that we have explained to the Western and broader global community during years and lengthy negotiations and speeches at major venues, without properly solving problems that form the root causes of this crisis and require solutions, otherwise no final agreement will be reached.".