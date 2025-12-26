Russian cars production estimated at 750,000 in 2025 — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Production of cars in Russia is provisionally estimated at about 750,000 units, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"As regards production, we will completely count the figures; more exact figures will appear in late January. Provisionally, it will be about 750,000 cars," Manturov said.

According to the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat, production of cars in Russia lost 12.6% to 591,000 units in January - November 2025.