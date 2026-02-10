Russian experts to arrive in Ethiopia to begin initial NPP work — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian specialists may soon travel to Ethiopia to assess the site for a future nuclear power plant, thereby launching the pre-project stage of construction, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin said in an interview with TASS.

"We expect that in the foreseeable future Russian technical experts will arrive on site to conduct engineering surveys and assess the location, which will effectively mark the start of the pre-project phase of construction," the diplomat said.

He noted that "the Ethiopian leadership views the nuclear power plant as a priority infrastructure project essential for the country’s energy security."

According to him, "the institutional framework for the project has also been established: on October 17, 2025, the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission was created."

The project involves the construction in Ethiopia of a nuclear power plant based on the VVER-1200 technology.