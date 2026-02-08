Putin, Lukashenko discuss current international issues over phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus discussed a range of current international topics, including preparations for a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin press service said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The presidents discussed preparations for a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. They also touched upon a number of current issues on the international agenda," it said.

Earlier, State Secretary of the Union State Sergey Glazyev said that the Supreme State Council will meet in Moscow on February 25.