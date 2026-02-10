NATO shakes up military command structure, moves responsiblity from US to Europe

BRUSSELS, February 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has transferred control of three Joint Force Commands in Europe from the United States to Britain, Italy, Germany and Poland.

"On 6 February 2026, allies agreed on a new distribution of senior officer responsibility across the NATO Command Structure in which European Allies, including NATO’s newest members, will play a more prominent role in the alliance’s military leadership," the alliance said in a statement. According to it, "the United Kingdom will take over command of Joint Force Command Norfolk and Italy will do the same for Joint Force Command Naples, both of which are currently led by the United States. Germany and Poland will share command of Joint Force Command Brunssum (supports military operations in Eastern Europe, among other regions - TASS) on a rotational basis." As a result, the three Joint Force Commands will be led by Europeans, the bloc specified.

"These changes will be implemented incrementally in the coming years, in line with the existing scheduled rotation of personnel," NATO added.

The United States will newly take up responsibility for Allied Maritime Command and maintain leadership of allied land and air commands.