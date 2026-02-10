Russian ambassador dismisses idea that civilian divers could have blown up Nord Stream

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev dismisses the idea that a team of civilian divers blew up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

"Frankly, no sane observer, not even an outsider, could fathom how private divers on a pleasure yacht, loaded with a ton of TNT, could dive to a depth of 80 meters, safely detonate it all, escape, and travel around Europe on vacation without feeling any remorse – okay, fine – but without feeling any risks," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We still have no information about who actually blew up the [gas pipeline] strings in 2022. Three and a half years have passed, and some person from Ukraine has allegedly been arrested," he said.

However, the ambassador pointed out that the German government acknowledges that it was a terrorist attack.

"So, if it is a terrorist attack, then tell us who is behind it? Not only who the perpetrator is – but who ordered the operation? Who masterminded this whole thing? We really hope that we will someday get the answers," Nechayev concluded.