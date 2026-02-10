Russia ready to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with Pakistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the terror attack in Islamabad and is ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan on the anti-terrorist track, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On February 6, a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Islamabad, killing 32 people and leaving 170 more injured. We strongly condemn this barbaric act committed in a crowded place during Friday prayers. It was yet another proof of the inhumane nature of terrorism," she said in a statement.

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia has been calling for consolidating efforts of the entire world community against any forms and manifestations of terrorism and is ready "to expand cooperation with Islamabad in countering this common threat."

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those killed and wish the soonest recovery to those wounded," she noted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.