MELITOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched an attack during a funeral in the settlement of Skelki in the Vasylivsky district of the Zaporozhye Region, killing one person and injuring six others, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.

Circumstances

- According to initial reports, Ukrainian forces attacked a funeral procession in the village of Skelki in the Vasilyevsky district, Balitsky said.

Victims

- One person was killed and six suffered injuries of varying severity.

- Balitsky added that all victims are receiving medical assistance.

- Sergius Klyakhin, a priest and rector of the settlement's church, was killed in the attack, the Berdyansk diocese told TASS.

- Two victims were taken to the Vasilyevskaya Central District Hospital. Their condition is stable, the regional health ministry's press service told TASS.

Reaction

- Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, called the attack a despicable act by Satanists in the Ukrainian military.

- Balitsky described the attack as a cowardly strike against civilians.