Ukrainian attack during funeral in Zaporozhye Region leaves one dead, six wounded

MELITOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched an attack during a funeral in the settlement of Skelki in the Vasilyevsky district of the Zaporozhye Region, leaving one person dead and six wounded, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked a funeral procession in the settlement of Skelki in the Vasilyevsky district. Six people suffered shrapnel wounds of varying severity, and one person was killed," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Balitsky added that all the victims are receiving medical assistance.

Sergiy Klyakhin, a priest and rector of the settlement’s cathedral, was killed in the attack, the Berdyansk diocese told TASS.