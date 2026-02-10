Baku, Washington agree to expand defense, security cooperation

BAKU, February 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and the United States will expand cooperation in the area of defense and security, including defense supplies and combating terrorism, according to the Charter on Strategic Partnership that was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and visiting US Vice President JD Vance.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand the scope of their defense and security cooperation, including defense sales," the document released by the Azertac news agency says.

The Charter also lauds Azerbaijan’s contribution to international peacekeeping missions and reaffirms the countries’ commitment to cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure. Special attention is focused on cooperation in the areas of humanitarian demining, including financial support and technology transfer.