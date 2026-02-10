Russia open to dialogue on new treaties concerning global stability — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider ideas for a new legal framework in the area of global stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said.

"Our country remains open to considering initiatives to create a new legal framework in the area of global stability, provided the appropriate conditions are created," he said, commenting at Kommersant's request on the situation involving the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expired on February 5.

Shoigu drew attention to Washington's policy in this area.

"First, the United States quit the ABM Treaty under far-fetched pretexts, then ruined the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and unilaterally withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty. Who violated these agreements and how is well known; the Russian side has repeatedly cited the facts," Shoigu stated. "It is precisely because of Washington that the legal basis for strategic stability has been completely destroyed."

He emphasized that "Moscow has never shied away from fulfilling its obligations."

The New START Treaty, the last international legal limitation on nuclear weapons deployment, expired on February 5 and was not extended due to the United States' fault. Washington stated that it hoped to conclude a better document, involving China as well.