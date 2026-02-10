Russia-Armenia relations enter new phase amid 'challenging' realities — diplomat

YEREVAN, February 10. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Armenia keep on adapting to the changing situation in the South Caucasus, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said.

"Geopolitical turbulence is felt in the South Caucasus too. In these difficult conditions, relations between Russia and Armenia have entered a new phase of adaptation to the changing realities. Both sides need long-term political will and strategic wisdom to overcome the current challenges, preserve and boost bilateral cooperation," he said at a reception on Russia’s Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

He expressed hope that the recent visit to Moscow by speaker of Armenia’s parliament Alen Simonyan on February 5 and 6 will give an impetus to further movement on this track.

According to Kopyrkin, Russia wants Armenia to be an independent, strong, and self-sufficient country. "I am convinced that the country’s full-fledged participation in our joint integrational associations effectively promotes this. As an example, Armenia’s GDP increased by 2.5 times over the ten years of its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. Last year’s results proved that despite external shocks, Russia remains Armenia’s leading trade and economic, and investment partner, a time-tested guarantor of the country’s energy and food security," he emphasized.

He also recalled that the two countries maintain traditionally active cultural and humanitarian contacts. Russians account for the majority of tourists visiting Armenia, he noted.

"The friendship between the Russian and Armenian peoples has been passed on to us by the generations of our ancestors, forged over centuries by glorious shared victories and joint creative labor, and cemented by close interpersonal ties. We will preserve this heritage and pass it on to future generations," he added.