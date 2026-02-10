SEVASTOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. By prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and actively obstructing efforts toward a peaceful resolution, European authorities appear to be pursuing their own strategic interests. According to Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, these actions serve as a pretext for addressing domestic challenges while ultimately aiming to deliver a strategic setback to Russia.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, criticized Europe for decades of demonstrating a lack of genuine intent and capability to contribute constructively to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, accusing them of sabotaging peace initiatives. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview released on Tuesday, emphasized that negotiations on Ukraine are ongoing but remain a long and arduous process. He remarked, "Ending the Ukrainian crisis is unfavorable for the European 'warmongers,' who pursue their own geopolitical ambitions at the expense of stability and security on the continent. Their aim is not peace but chaos and Russia’s strategic defeat."

Belik further argued that European authorities are exploiting the Ukraine situation to justify internal instability and to advance a policy of active militarization, all while hiding behind a fabricated threat from Russia. "The Ukrainian side, backed by Europe, refuses to seek compromise and consistently obstructs peace efforts. Europe continues to supply Kiev with military aid, and its representatives attempt to influence negotiations from the outside, pressuring Zelensky to abandon compromise. This strategy sustains tension and uncertainty," he said. Belik expressed confidence that these actions are driven by Europe's desire to shape global politics according to its own interests.