Iran, Russia to sign two documents on Rasht — Astara railway construction

TEHRAN, February 10. /TASS/. Iran and Russia will sign on Saturday two documents on construction of the Rasht–Astara railway segment, with the transfer of 125 km more to the Russian side for development under one of them, Director for transport infrastructure development of Iran Houshang Bazvand said.

"Two important documents pertaining to the Rasht–Astara railways project will be signed on Saturday in presence of President [Masoud Pezeshkian] between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian side," Bazvand said, cited by Mehr news agency. "One of these documents is dedicated to the transfer of 125 km of the Rasht–Astara railway to Caspian Service company as the Russian representative," the official said. The second one is dedicated to the technical side of the issue, he added.

In 2023, Russia and Iran signed an agreement as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor project to jointly build the 160-kilometer Rasht–Astara railroad segment, which is designed to provide through access to Persian Gulf ports. The total construction cost is estimated at 1.6 billion euro. Moscow and Tehran will jointly finance the design, construction and supply of goods and services.

On December 12, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Iranian authorities had already purchased more than 100 kilometers of the 160-kilometer Rasht–Astara railroad section between the Islamic Republic and Azerbaijan for construction, hoping to complete the process by March 2026.