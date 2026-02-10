MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have pushed the frontline by over 5 km west of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region after liberating the settlement of Zaliznichnoye, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on February 10 that its Battlegroup East had advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

"In their active combat operations, the 114th Motor Rifle Regiment Guardsmen from the 127Th Motorized Infantry Division of the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army have seized a major defensive line up to 4 km deep and on an area of over 18 sq. km prepared by the enemy in advance and have mopped up more than 500 buildings," the defense source said.

"The liberation of Zaliznichnoye helps strengthen positions by pushing the frontline by more than 5 km west of Gulyaipole and expand a bridgehead for a further advance," he added.