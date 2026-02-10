UK extends license for Lukoil's Bulgarian subsidiaries until August 13

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. The UK government has extended the general license for the subsidiaries of the Russian oil company Lukoil in Bulgaria, the Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) under the UK Treasury announced.

The general license covers Lukoil Bulgaria, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria, and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria.

"General License INT/2025/7895596 takes effect from 14 November 2025 and expires on 14 February 2026. On 10 February 2026, the General License was amended, the expiry date was extended to 13 August 2026," the statement says.

In response to the restrictions imposed on Rosneft and Lukoil on October 15, 2025, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated that such actions by London threaten to destabilize international energy markets.