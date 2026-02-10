Russia outpaces NATO in applying combat experience gained in Ukraine — commander

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is significantly ahead of NATO in the pace of incorporating the experience gained during combat operations in Ukraine, French Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, said during a speech at the National Press Club in Washington.

According to him, "a change of character on a very high speed" is observed in the hostilities in Ukraine. "We've seen the speed of evolution. So the first lesson we need to take in action and to consider is, do we have the organization which is able to adapt at that speed," said Vandier adding that, in his view, Ukraine is currently a venue for a "drones and robotics battle."

"Russia is very good at adapting, really, better than we are today. So we need to put oil in all the gears in order to be able to adapt at that speed," the military commander stated. "This is the fundamental endeavor, because we have been very static, very predictable. We didn't learn to change," the commander stressed.