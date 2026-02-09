Recon drones, loitering munitions help create effective strike systems — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Reconnaissance drones and loitering munitions help create effective recon/strike capabilities on the battlefield, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of the state tech corporation Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, told TASS in an interview devoted to the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

The Rostec executive pointed to Supercam, Skat and Kub unmanned aerial vehicles that had helped ferret out and destroy thousands of enemy targets in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Many drones operate in a tandem: a reconnaissance UAV plus a loitering munition. This ensures high flexibility of their use depending on the tactical situation and helps promptly destroy, in particular, suddenly uncovered targets. Therefore, our solutions help create whole unmanned reconnaissance/strike capabilities," he said.