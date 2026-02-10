Russia-North Korea relations reach new level — Russian diplomat

PYONGYANG, February 10. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and North Korea have risen to a new level in recent years, Russian Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Topekha said.

"We dynamically develop cooperation with our key partners, North Korea being one of them. Relations with Pyongyang have taken on a new quality indeed. North Korea was the only country that offered us brotherly allied assistance in compliance with the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in actions, not just words. This helped us liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants and made a serious contribution to creating conditions for the region to return to normal life," the Russian diplomat said at a reception on the occasion of Russian Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

He noted that Moscow and Pyongyang have identical or close positions on issues on the global and regional agenda and are linked by time-tested mutual trust. This was "confirmed again during the September meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, Vladimir Putin’s meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Moscow, and the strategic dialogue between the top diplomats in Wonsan," Topekha stated.

Established by a decree signed by President Putin on October 31, 2002, Diplomatic Worker’s Day is marked in Russia on February 10.