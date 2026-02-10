Achieving special op goals to help build Eurasian security architecture — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Achieving the goals of the special military operation will help shape the architecture of Eurasian security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ceremony marking Diplomatic Workers’ Day.

"Achieving the goals of the special military operation and resolving the military-political crisis on our western borders may give a major boost to implementing Russia’s flagship initiatives for developing the Eurasian continent – creating a Greater Eurasian Partnership and establishing a Eurasian security architecture," the foreign minister said.

"Harmonizing integration processes across our vast and rich continent, promoting cooperation through multilateral associations involving Russia, and creating a security framework for all countries and associations in Eurasia, including its western European part, will remain top priorities in our foreign policy for the foreseeable future," Lavrov added.