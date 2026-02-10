Su-57 fighters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces got new tracking sensors — experts

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Su-57 fighters from a large new batch delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces on February 9 appear to have received new passive sensors for tracking aerial targets and potential threats, according to expert posts on the social network X.

According to them, one of the main changes in the modernized Su-57 aircraft is the upgraded 101KS onboard optical-electronic self-defense system. The new 101KS has an infrared channel, believed to operate in the medium and long-wave ranges, in contrast to the system of the previous batches. Commenting on these remarks, the Argentine aviation news portal Aviacionline noted that the 101KS system complements the Su-57’s onboard radar. It is a comprehensive passive system that allows the aircraft to detect and track airborne targets (missiles and other fighters) by their heat signature.

The 101KS itself does not emit heat waves, thus providing the Su-57 with increased stealth and survivability. The portal emphasized that the presence of such a system represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the Russian fifth-generation fighter, compared to its current version. The previous 101KS modification, according to Aviacionline, only had optical, laser, and presumably ultraviolet channels.

On February 9, the United Aircraft Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) delivered a large batch of Su-57 aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to the corporation, "in a new technical configuration." According to the state corporation's press release, these aircraft received "upgraded onboard and weapons systems."

The Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter is designed for a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of engaging air, ground, and sea targets. The aircraft can be used around the clock, including in adverse weather conditions and challenging jamming environments.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, commenting on the event, stated that the new aircraft "have become even more potent and dangerous" and can be used "against even the most advanced enemy air defense systems."