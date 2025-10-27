Malaysia corresponds to criteria for BRICS members — Russian Deputy PM

KUALA LUMPUR, October 27. /TASS/. Malaysia corresponds to criteria applicable to BRICS members full well, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

BRICS is the association of countries "building up relations based on mutual respect and adherence to the consensus principle," Overchuk said.

"Nobody opposes anybody and anything in BRICS and countries exchange their views on global problems and common approaches to strategic issues shaping our modern world," Overchuk said when answering a question whether he can imagine that Malaysia join BRICS in the future. "And in this sense, certainly, Malaysia corresponds to these criteria full well," he noted.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said earlier at a press conference in conclusion of the state visit to Malaysia that the country "can reckon on full support of Brazil" on the matter of its joining BRICS as a full member.