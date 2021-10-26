Russia, UAE ink inter-governmental space exploration deal

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to expand cooperation under an inter-governmental agreement on peaceful space exploration signed at the 72nd International Astronautical Congress in Dubai on Tuesday.

The space exploration deal was signed by Russia’s Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin and UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the country’s Space Agency Sarah bint Yousef al Amiri.

"Speaking about the specific areas of our work, we have several interesting directions. For example, in the field of manned cosmonautics, we are ready to train your representatives for a long professional flight. We are pleased to note that we have been honored to train your first cosmonauts," the Roscosmos chief said before signing the deal.

As the Roscosmos press office explained, the bilateral deal will enable Russia and the UAE to develop mutually advantageous cooperation in satellite navigation and Earth’s remote sensing, space monitoring, satellite telecommunications and communications, space rocket creation, manned cosmonautics and space research.

UAE Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al-Jaber earlier told TASS that the United Arab Emirates was interested in developing interaction with Russia in space exploration and the sides would sign a cooperation deal soon.

The UAE implemented its first space mission jointly with Roscosmos in 2019. The UAE’s first astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri made a flight aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft to the International Space Station, spending eight days in orbit. The UAE has been developing its space program lately. The UAE authorities have said they have plans to send more national astronauts into space.

About the congress

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans of future space exploration missions.