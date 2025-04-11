Chisinau should think twice before expelling Russian ambassador — diplomat

CHISINAU, April 11. /TASS/. Moldova must tread lightly with Russia in order to avoid a possible asymmetric response, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said on Friday.

In an interview with Moldova’s Jurnal television channel, Popsoi was asked about the possible expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov. The Moldovan state official responded by saying that such a move would only escalate tensions between Moldova and Russia.

"Russia can always respond asymmetrically and its response could affect the economy, the Moldovan diaspora, or even worse," Popsoi said. "Therefore, we should always take careful and measured steps in the diplomatic sphere."

In late March, Alexandru Musteata, director of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service, said at a briefing that the Russian Embassy had allegedly helped Alexander Nesterovsky, a legislator from the Victory political bloc, to escape justice.

According to Musteata, a day before Nesterovsky’s verdict was handed down, the opposition activist was allowed to enter the premises of the diplomatic mission and the following day, he was taken to Transnistria in a vehicle with diplomatic plates.

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov dismissed the accusations against him as false and urged the Moldovan authorities to discuss contentious issues within the framework of transnational dialogue rather than via spreading rumors in the media.

In late March, the Russian ambassador to Moldova was summoned by the country’s Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note that declared three employees of the Russian Embassy as personae non gratae.