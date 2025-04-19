Putin instructs to consider buyback mechanism for departed brands by May 15

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to determine by May 15 how the right to buy back assets in Russia for foreign investors who have left the market will operate.

Companies that left the Russian market after February 22, 2022 will be subject to this measure. The government will have to protect the interests of Russian citizens and legal entities who are now the owners of their assets.

The relevant instructions have been published on the Kremlin's website. They were formulated after the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), which Putin attended.