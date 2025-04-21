Putin pays tribute to Pope Francis, praises efforts to build interfaith dialogue

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis in a telegram released on the Kremlin website.

"Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See," the message reads. "I have had the opportunity to communicate with this remarkable man on many occasions, and I will forever keep warm memories of him in my heart," Putin added.

The president noted that Pope Francis was beloved globally as a faithful servant of Christian teachings, adding that he was a wise religious leader and statesman, a consistent defender of humanitarian values and justice.

Putin and Francis had a personal relationship. They met three times - during the Russian president's brief visits to the Vatican in 2013, 2015, and 2019 - and also communicated by phone, with their most recent call occurring in December 2021. Each March, Putin sent the Pope congratulations on the anniversary of his election to the See of St. Peter, and every December, the Vatican received Christmas and New Year’s congratulations from the Russian leader.

Last March, Putin congratulated Francis on the 12th anniversary of his becoming the pope, wishing the pontiff good health and highlighting the significance of his efforts to promote peace and harmony among nations. At that time, Francis was hospitalized with complications from pneumonia.

In his New Year 2024 message, Putin praised the Pope’s commitment to the values of humanism and justice. In an earlier telegram, the Russian president noted that he looked back fondly on his meetings with Francis and their constructive, meaningful conversations.

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis) was elected in 2013 after the abdication of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who served as pope emeritus in repose, the first in 600 years, for nearly a decade until his death in late 2022.