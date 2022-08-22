Severstal delists from London Stock Exchange since August 22 — company

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Severstal notifies about cancellation of listing of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) since August 22, the Russian steelmaker says on Monday.

"At 8:00 a.m. London time on 22 August 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority announced that the GDRs are cancelled from its Official List effective from that time. The LSE also announced at that time on 22 August 2022 that the GDRs are cancelled from admission to trading on the LSE with effect from that time," the company informs.

It was reported earlier that termination of listing and the GDR program of Severstal were caused by a number of sanction restrictions against the company.