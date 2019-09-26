BRICS foreign ministers confirm plans to coordinate on international platforms

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries have discussed issues of international security and stability at their traditional meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and spoke in favor of expanding coordination of positions at international platforms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

BRICS summit in November to be another step towards consolidation of this format — Lavrov

The statement says that the meeting was organized by Russia as a country that chairs BRICS in 2020. At the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed his colleagues about plans for Russia's next-year BRICS chairmanship.

"The sides comprehensively exchanged opinions on a wide range of relevant international issues, including matters on the agenda of the 74th UN General Assembly session. The ministers discussed maintaining peace and security, global economic stability, as well as sustainable development," the statement said. "They confirmed plans to boost coordination in the BRICS format at international platforms based on the adherence of member countries to principles of multilateralism and to the goal of forming a more just world order with UN's central role and reliance on international law," the statement added.

"They considered the issues of cooperation in the BRICS framework, including in the context of preparing for the 11th summit on November 13-14 in Brasilia," the statement noted.

At the end of the meeting, the sides adopted a joint communique.